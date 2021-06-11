Fatal crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead, one injured

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A fatal crash in Wasatch County left one person dead and another injured Thursday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted an update at 6 p.m. saying two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on US-40 at milepost 15.

One person died from their injuries sustained in the crash and another was in serious but stable condition.

US-40 is shut down while troopers investigate and clean up the crash. Avoid the area if possible.

Other details about the crash and victims were not made immediately available.

