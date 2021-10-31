Fatal crash leaves one dead and one injured on I-15 South

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and another sent to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on I-15 South just after midnight on Sunday morning.

A Kia was stopped in the emergency lane when it was struck by a Toyota pickup truck that drifted into the emergency lane.

One of occupants of the Kia vehicle was killed on impact while the other was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck was unharmed and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Four lanes of I-15 were temporarily closed to deal with the accident.

The names of those involved have not been released.