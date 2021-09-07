Watch
Fatal crash on I-15 N outside Orem causing traffic delays

Posted at 7:05 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 09:42:21-04

OREM, Utah — Police were working a fatal crash on I-15 north just outside Orem early Monday morning.

The crash was causing minor traffic delays in the area.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP, the vehicle cut across the interstate at the northbound I-15 273 exit, then hit the right wall where the driver was ejected.

The vehicle hit the wall several more times down the off ramp. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

UHP reported four people died in three crashes in Utah over the Labor Day weekend.

