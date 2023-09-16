One dead after crash near Monticello

MONTICELLO, Utah — One man is dead after his truck veered off SR-191in San Juan County Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News says they received a call just after 9:00 a.m, when a semi-truck driver came upon an overturned pickup truck approximately 3.5 miles north of the Monticello Airport. The driver of the pickup, a 23 year-old man, was the sole occupant and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While it's still unclear what time the crash happened, preliminary findings indicate the pick up truck was traveling northbound on SR-191 when it went off the left side of the road way, running through a dirt lot and crashing into boulders and cedar trees.

UHP warns that the location of the crash has a sweeping right hand turn. Both speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but UHP says the community has had a number of traffic-related fatalities in the area.