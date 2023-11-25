Fatal crash on U.S. Route 40 leaves one dead near Fruitland

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Utah High Patrol has confirmed one person is dead after a truck and passenger vehicle crashed on U.S. Route 40 near Fruitland in Wasatch County.

The crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. between the two vehicles as they traveled eastbound down the highway, the cause of the crash and the details of the fatality are not yet known. It is not yet known which occupants of the two vehicles were killed.

The cause remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.