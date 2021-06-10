Fatal crash on US-6 leaves one dead in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — A fatal crash between a semi and pickup truck in Carbon County resulted in the death of one driver Wednesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a white Dodge pickup was traveling east on US-6 when it drifted into oncoming traffic at milepost 229.

A westbound semi truck tried to avoid the crash by swerving onto the shoulder, but the pickup truck hit the semi near the driver side door.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the pickup truck had already died of their injuries. The driver and co-driver of the semi were not injured.

At almost the same time of the crash, US-6 was shut down due to the Bear Fire, which was burning about a half mile west of the crash scene.

Information about the victim was not made immediately available.

Officials say it does not appear that smoke played any role in the crash and visibility on the roads was clear. Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor with the driver of the pickup.