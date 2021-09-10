Fatal farming accident kills one man near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff's Office reported that one man was killed after a farming accident North of Smithfield Wednesday night.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache county Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 that officers were dispatched just after 5 p.m. on a call about a farming accident.

Deputies learned that two men were working on a piece of farm equipment with the engine running and parking brake active. One of the men put his three-year-old son in the cab of the equipment while the two men worked.

A little while later, the toddler jumped down from where he was sitting and accidentally hit the gas, overriding the parking brake.

The man who was not the father to the toddler was on the ground and was run over by the equipment. The injuries he sustained in the accident were fatal.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Peck said investigators believe this is a tragic accident and are working to notify family members.

The identity of the victim was not made immediately available.