Fatal motorcycle accident in American Fork Canyon Sunday morning

Posted at 6:54 AM, May 16, 2021
One person has died in a motorcycle accident in American Fork Canyon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, that rider failed to negotiate a turn at mile 10 of SR-92 just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The rider, an unidentified male in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have confirmed he was from Utah County, and he was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, and a portion of American Fork Canyon will remain closed Sunday morning while UHP investigates.

This is a developing story.

