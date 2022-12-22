Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in West Valley City

Officers were serving a warrant that ended with fatally shooting a 30-year-old male Wednesday evening in West Valley City.

At 7:15 p.m. officers were serving a warrant on an individual at a house near the Valley View Funeral Home on 4100 south. He was known to have at least a weapons charge at the time according to authorities.

According to United States Marshal for the District of Utah Brandon Holt, the task force responded in pursuit of a fugitive with warrants for possession of a weapon and drugs with intent to distribute.

Upon entering the residence, authorities located the individual in an upstairs bedroom and presented a threat. Shots were fired and the fugitive was later pronounced deceased.

