Fatal rollover near Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday morning

One person has died, and another is in poor condition after a vehicle rolled multiple times on I-80 Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol reports a pickup traveling eastbound lost control near mile marker 9 around 6:20 a.m.

The two male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. It does not appear either was wearing a seatbelt.

UHP Troopers attempted life-saving measures until medical arrived on scene, but one of the passengers was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital in poor condition.

The right-hand lane is expected to remain shut down while Troopers conducts an investigation. They are also looking into if impairment was a factor.