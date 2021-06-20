Watch
Fatal rollover near Bonneville Salt Flats Sunday morning

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 13:30:39-04

One person has died, and another is in poor condition after a vehicle rolled multiple times on I-80 Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol reports a pickup traveling eastbound lost control near mile marker 9 around 6:20 a.m.

The two male occupants were ejected from the vehicle. It does not appear either was wearing a seatbelt.

UHP Troopers attempted life-saving measures until medical arrived on scene, but one of the passengers was declared dead at the scene. The other was transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital in poor condition.

The right-hand lane is expected to remain shut down while Troopers conducts an investigation. They are also looking into if impairment was a factor.

