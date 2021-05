Authorities are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a party in the area of 2500 East and 1700 South on reports of shots fired around midnight.

A victim with a gunshot wound to the head was located and transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story.