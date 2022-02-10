Father joins desert search for missing daughter Susan Cox Powell

It's been just over 12 years since the disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, and 10 years since her two children were killed by her husband Josh in Washington State.

The case captivated the hearts and minds of not only Utahns, but the nation as a whole. But after all this time, a team lead by Diesel Brother's star Dave Sparks is exploring a mine shaft in the west desert that some have theorized could be Susan's final resting place.

"I was very fascinated with the idea of maybe helping find Susan," said Sparks on the ninth day of the search. "I've kind of just been following along ever since, and then we got a tip that there's a chance she's out here."

The team is armed with the best equipment in the effort to find any trace of Susan's body.

"We pride ourselves on being able to extract recover or rescue items, people, whatever it is that nobody else has ever been able to get to," added Sparks.

On Wednesday, there was a special visitor in the desert who is looking for any sign of Susan — her father, Chuck Cox.

"I wish there was more," said Cox. "I'm glad for what they've got, and I'm wanting to get back down and bring up more stuff. It wasn't gonna get searched any other way. And I'll just be glad to find out, is she here, is she not, who was here?"

After 12 years, Cox has never given up looking for his daughter.

"The likelihood is pretty low that we're going to find something, but on the other hand, she's still out there somewhere," Cox said.

The search process has not been easy, especially as they turned their attention to an abandoned mine.

"We've seen the good, bad and the ugly, and this mine was ugly," Sparks explained.

The mine had been perfectly intact for almost 100 years, and then in January 2010 it burned down and collapsed. But those searching believe the mine could be Powell's final resting spot.

"This seems to fit everything we would want and I'm disappointed it was not checked earlier," said Cox.

During their search, the team has found some evidence, including bones and a pair of pants that appear to be either from a small man or woman.

"We found other articles of clothing; found a little piece of tree wrap material which, according to the podcast about Josh Powell, there was an opportunity where he may have gone out and bought this exact same material," said Sparks.

All of the evidence will be given to Cox and then analyzed, but this dig is also about a bigger idea

"We wanted to raise awareness of this whole case make sure that people don't forget about what happened to Susan," Sparks said. "I never knew Susan, but I feel connected to her in ways that I can't explain."

For Chuck Cox, it's one step closer to finding his daughter and finding peace.

"It's a blessing and I'm so thankful that they are they're doing it and just grateful that people are still looking for Susan."