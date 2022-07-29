Father lost vision, needed leg amputation after seeing 'fake doctor,' daughter says

SALT LAKE CITY — In May of 2021, Korina Stott convinced her father to come up to Utah from Mexico so he could get treatment for his big toe.

“It's just horrible because when I brought him here, he was he was mobile," she said. "He was fine. And now, we have to take him to the bathroom. He can't even go himself to the bathroom."

Within months of his arrival, Stott’s father had his left leg amputated below the knee, lost all the toes on his right foot and can no longer see, all because of the “treatment” he received from an accused fake doctor named Edgar Flores Bobadilla, said Stott.

“He said, ‘Edgar, I can't see out of my eyes,’ and he said, ‘Don't worry. Don't even tell your daughter, because she doesn't get this treatment,'" Stott recalled. "'But I'm going to take care of your eye, your vision.’”

Agents with the Utah Attorney General’s SECURE Strike Force arrested Bobadilla in November for illegally operating a doctor's office and pharmacy out of his Payson home.

At the time, agents told FOX 13 News Bobadilla was taking advantage of undocumented immigrants, but Stott's father is a U.S. citizens and even has health insurance, she said.

“It's a cultural thing," she said. "It's something that, you know, you have to seek for alternative medicine. I was raised like that, but I don't believe in that.”

Stott’s family lost tens of thousands of dollars to Bobadilla, she said.

“My whole family went," said Stott. "My sister, husband, a teenager kid, my mom, my dad. He took the whole family.”

Stott believes Bobadilla found his “patients” through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The resource that he used, it was through church," she said. "He will attack people from the LDS church because he's a member of the church, so he will take all the people from the church and will say, ‘Don't say anything, but I can cure you.’”

FOX 13 News reached out to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but they declined to comment.

Bobadilla’s trial will be sometime in October, according to Stott. He faces multiple felony charges, including practicing medicine and dispensing pharmaceuticals without a license.