FBI searching for Ogden teen who 'disappeared' in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI is asking for tips and information from the public as they search for a 14-year-old Ogden teenager who "disappeared" while visiting Mexico City.

Elizabeth "Ely" Gonzalez, was last seen on June 30 wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and black and white Vans sneakers.

She is described as being 5'1" tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was visiting family in Mexico City when she disappeared.

Her current location is unknown, but officials believe she is still in Mexico.

Further details surrounding Elizabeth's disappearance were not made available.

The FBI asks that those with information that could be helpful in the case call 801-579-1400 or submit a tip online here.