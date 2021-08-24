Watch
FBI trains K-9 handlers to help fight threats from homemade explosives

Posted at 11:28 AM, Aug 24, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — FBI Salt Lake City had a "blast" training K-9 handlers how to handle improvised explosive devices--also known as IEDs--and the after effects when they detonate.

More explosives used these days are homemade and constructed with every day materials, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Kelly Van Arsdale, so the threats from these devices are becoming more common.

She said that training with partners will help the FBI stay ahead of this growing terrorist tactic.

