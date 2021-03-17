Federal assistance still available for losses from Magna earthquake

It's been one year since the Magna Earthquake rocked Salt Lake and Davis Counties, but federal assistance is still available for those who have suffered economic losses from the disaster.

Small businesses can apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the earthquake. The deadline to apply is April 9, 2021.

Utah received a major disaster declaration last summer which opened the door for federal aid. So far, more than $3.3 million in loans and grants have been given out to help Utahns recover from the earthquake and its aftershocks.

Salt Lake County also received assistance to remove debris, repair roads and bridges, and fix public utilities, among other emergency needs.

Utah was hit hard by the earthquake, with 1200 households receiving more than $1 million from FEMA, mostly going to help homeowners make repairs or find a temporary place to live.

But homeowners weren't the only ones hit hard. The SBA approved nearly 100 disaster loans in Utah, providing more than $2.3 million to businesses, renters, and non-profits as well.

Applicants for additional funding may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.