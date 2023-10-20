Federal grant money will serve pregnant, Native American women in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City clinic with a mission to provide medical services to Native American people and other underserved Utahns got a boost from a federal grant.

"Sacred Circle" received federal money to aid pregnant, native women dealing with substance-abuse issues.

The clinic already offers comprehensive medical, dental vision and prenatal services, all of which are free to Native American people at its five facilities in Utah.

But with the grant money, leaders are hoping to greatly reduce rates of maternal and infant mortality within the Native American population.

Those who run the clinic said they want everyone to know they are ready, willing, and able to provide top-quality healthcare to all Native American people.

Lorena Horse helps run the organization as a licensed, clinical therapist and a member of the confederated tribes of the Goshute reservation.

"To be a part of our clinic and provide the space for all of our tribal members and people in general, our community in general, to be able to heal, is just so important to me, but also to our community members," she reflected.

Meanwhile, Carissa Monroy is in charge of the medical side of the clinic.

“Sacred Circle Healthcare is a healthcare organization that really aims to provide the circle of care for underserved populations, and specifically for the Native American communities,” she explained.

Monroy has high hopes for the grant money, which she says will better serve mothers and babies within Utah.

“To try and reduce maternal mortality," she explained. "Specifically among Native American pregnant patients, and even more specifically for native American pregnant patients dealing with substance use disorder.”

Staff members make weekly trips out to the Goshute reservation to find those in need of help while Horse and others continue spreading the word about the organization within Salt Lake City.

“That’s where we‘re really trying to focus," she reflected. "Is making sure that everybody here knows that we’re available and we’re open and we’re ready to serve and make sure that everybody gets the proper care."