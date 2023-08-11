Federal judge throws out Utah's lawsuit over Bears Ears, Grand Staircase monuments

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has thrown out the state of Utah's lawsuit challenging the president's power to designate the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

In a ruling handed down on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer rejected the state's claims, as well as those filed by the Blue Ribbon Coalition and individual plaintiffs.

"In spite of the sincere and deeply held view of the Plaintiffs, there is no relief for them in this action. It has long been held that where Congress has authorized a public officer to take some specified legislative action when in his judgment that action is necessary or appropriate to carry out the policy of Congress, the judgment of the officer as to the existence of the facts calling for that action is not subject to review," he wrote. "President Biden’s judgment in drafting and issuing the Proclamations as he sees fit is not an action reviewable by a district court."

The Utah Attorney General's Office said it was reviewing the judge's decision and did not immediately offer a comment on whether it would appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. Governor Spencer Cox's office also did not immediately have a comment on the ruling.

Environmental and tribal groups who intervened in the lawsuit were thrilled.

"Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments are two of the most significant, intact, and extraordinary public landscapes in America — landscapes that will remain protected after today’s dismissal of these lawsuits. We are thrilled with today’s decision, which aligns with more than 100 years of similar court rulings that have rejected every challenge to Presidential authority under the Antiquities Act to protect cultural, scientific, ecological, and paleontological resources on public lands," the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance said in a statement.

President Clinton created the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996. President Obama created Bears Ears National Monument in 2016. President Trump shrunk the boundaries of both southern Utah monuments in 2018. President Biden reinstated the boundaries in 2020.

The state of Utah and Kane and Garfield counties were challenging the President's authority under the Antiquities Act.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.