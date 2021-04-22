Federal parolee arrested in string of armed robberies in Salt Lake Co.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The prime suspect in a series of armed robberies in Salt Lake County over the last couple of weeks is behind bars after his arrest early Thursday morning.

Cottonwood Heights Police arrested 50-year-old Robert McDonald in connection with three armed robberies in their city.

McDonald is also accused of six other armed robberies in Midvale, Holladay, Sandy and Millcreek.

“[He] claimed to have a firearm and took some money from there, and then expanded throughout UPD jurisdiction, Holladay, Midvale, Millcreek and also into Sandy yesterday. He did five yesterday that we know of,” said Sgt. J.D. Tazoi, Cottonwood Heights P.D.

According to Cottonwood Heights Police, McDonald is on federal parole for aggravated robbery, and he confessed to a total of nine robberies after he was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Detectives told FOX 13 McDonald’s new cases will be forwarded to the United States Attorney for possible federal prosecution.

A female accomplice was also arrested.