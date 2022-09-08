Feds complete removal Native American slur from Utah landmarks

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal officials have completed renaming nearly 650 geographic landmarks, including 50 Utah landmarks, that once featured a Native American slur.

The five-letter word is especially hurtful toward indigenous women and has been used as a racial, sexist and ethnic slur in the past.

Efforts to rename reservoirs, springs and summits that contained the slur across the country began months ago and was made possible with help from the public.

Officials received hundreds of name change recommendations and Tribal governments also participated in consultations.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Secretary Deb Haaland in a statement. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

A full list of renamed Utah landmarks is below: