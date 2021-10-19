Feds seek to revoke Utah's occupational safety program over COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Labor is seeking to revoke an agreement it has with Utah's Labor Commission in response to the state's handling of a rule designed to protect health care workers from COVID-19.

The agency announced in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday that it was moving ahead to revoke an agreement that allows Utah to administer its own occupational safety program that covers most private sector workers and all government employees. The program has been in place since 1985.

The root of the issue is Utah's "continued failure to adopt a COVID-19 Healthcare ETS has resulted in the Utah State Plan being less effective than the Federal program," the agency said, adding: "additionally, Utah failed to meet any of the required regulatory timeframes with respect to adoption" of the rule, which demanded that health care workers had adequate COVID measures in place, including personal protective equipment.

Arizona and South Carolina are also facing similar threats of revocation of their state-run programs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Members of the Utah State Legislature were warned of trouble as they considered whether to refuse to comply with another Biden administration occupational safety rule that mandates businesses with over 100 employees have them be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19. The state is one of 22 that administers its own occupational safety program with $1.6 million in matching dollars from the federal government.

"I think you can only tell the federal government no so many times," testified Utah Labor Commissioner Jaceson Maughan.

Republican leaders in the Utah State Legislature did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment from FOX 13 on Tuesday afternoon.