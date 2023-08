HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Huntsville in Weber County Wednesday evening.

According to University of Utah seismograph stations, the earthquake was recorded at 6:11 p.m., with its epicenter 10 miles just northeast of Huntsville near Powder Mountain.

A magnitude 0.8 aftershock was also recorded shortly after.

Any residents in northern Utah who were able to feel the earthquake can report their experience to the U.S. Geological Survey.