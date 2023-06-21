Female entrepreneurs, artists featured at Outdoor Retailer

SALT LAKE CITY — World-famous muralist and outdoor lover Emily Eisenhart painted on a Bean Trailer at the Outdoor Retailer trade show, inviting others to write down their next adventures, turning the Utah-made teardrop trailer into a living piece of art.

“I think the beautiful thing about nature is that it's a great equalizer," she said. "Anybody can get out and explore it. Most of my art is directly inspired by nature. Not only the beautiful outdoors, but also just the people and the memories and stories that we create when we're out exploring the world.”

While the outdoor industry has been traditionally male-dominated, many female-led companies had a spot on the floor of the largest outdoor trade show in North America, like Sunflow. The female founder wanted to design the most comfortable and convenient beach chair on the market, company president Felicia Geller said.

“When you're thinking about any product, from a mother's perspective, or from a female perspective, you're sort of thinking about ease of use," she said. "How does this make my family life better? And that was really the genesis of Sunflow, was how do we make our trip to the beach as a family more enjoyable?”

The summer Outdoor Retailer ends on Wednesday. The winter trade show returns to Salt Lake City's Salt Palace Convention Center in November.