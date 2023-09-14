Festa Italia, Melon Days, Rock N' Ribs festival, day for kids and MORE happening this weekend!

It's the last official weekend of summer! Fall kicks off officially next Saturday, so you have one more weekend to enjoy some summer fun happening near you!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

DAVIS COUNTY

Silent Film Celebration

SHHHHHHH! This family-friendly event at the Megaplex Theatres in Centerville will gather together more than 200 music students and professional musicians who will perform live music to accompany silent films. It'll be a unique cinematic experience on Friday and Saturday, with films showing all day Saturday and Friday night. Tickets required!

EMERY COUNTY

Melon Days

Green River is celebrating Melon Days! It's a tradition spanning over 100 years and celebrates the town's melon varieties and the people who grow them. There's pony rides, a softball tournament, children's market, dancing, a melon run, parade, melon carving and of course plenty of melons to be eaten and enjoyed as the end of summer approaches. Check out the schedule for more time and day specific details.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Festa Italiana SLC



Explore the culture, entertainment and culinary delights of Italy without ever having to get on a plane out of Salt Lake City! Italy is coming to Utah this weekend at The Gateway with this 2-day festival full of live entertainment, live cooking, art, crafts, a car show, pizz and pasta eating contests and more! The event is free for everyone and is taking place on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Sabores Ancestrales



Pay homage to Hispanic heritage in Utah with this event meant to immerse guests in rhythms, flavors and colors of the Latin community! Happening on Friday from 6-9 p.m., the event will be filled with music, traditional dishes and plenty of fun. Tickets required! Happening at Publik Coffee Roasters in Salt Lake City.

Walk for Love



Utah's Hogle Zoo is ready for people to walk, roll or stroll through to support Shriners Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City! Happening Friday from 6:30-8:30 with a pre-event picnic at 5 p.m., this event will benefit patients at the hospital and give everyone a chance to enjoy some fresh air! Registration required!

Sandy City Heritage Festival



Sandy City is celebrating its 130th birthday this weekend with a horse parade, food, activities, live country music, vendors, entertainment and learning opportunities! The parade will kick the day off at 10 a.m. but fun continues through 4 p.m. in the Main street Park area.

9th and 9th Street Festival



This FREE, kid and pet-friendly festival is back for its 30th year! Attendees can expect music, food, art, vendors and plenty of neighborhood friendliness. Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Liberty Park.

International Arts and Crafts Festival



More than 100 artisans with clothing, pottery, home decor, jewelry and more will be at Draper Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are FREE at this event and you'll be able to take a trip around the world in just one afternoon! Make a craft, hear a story and dine on some authentic cuisine!

Salt Lake Day for Kids



It's a day for kids at the Spence Eccles Boys and Girls Club in Salt Lake City! There will be bounce houses, shaved ice, cotton candy, games, prizes, contests, music and more! This block party is made especially for kids and will show activities that happen on a regular basis at the facility. There will also be raffles for board games, gift baskets and all sort of other family fun. Happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock N' Ribs Festival



What's better than a festival filled with rock music? Add a plate of ribs to that and you've got you're weekend booked! This event is happening on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and admission is completely FREE! Pay $3, and you score a sample plate from a vendor serving delicious treats. There's also a kid's play area! Don't miss out on the fun at the Gallivan Center!

West Jordan Monster Truck Rally



Monster trucks are coming to the West Jordan Arena on Saturday! In addition to seeing the huge beasts take on courses, for just $15, you cal also RIDE one of the trucks! A variety of food trucks will fill your appetite while you watch the trucks race, tumble and overall make a lot of noise. Tickets required! The event is Saturday with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament

Toss some beanbags and support veterans in Utah with this cornhole tournament in Riverton on Saturday at 10 a.m. Even if you have no experience with cornhole, this will be a fun event for everyone with music, food and drinks! Delton Lanes is where all the action will be.

Mi Gente

Millcreek is celebrating LatinX and Hispanic Heritage with live music, dance, food, free skating and more on Saturday from 2-10 p.m. There will be a parade at 7 p.m., as well as free roller skating and family-friendly fun for everyone. Happening at Millcreek Common.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival



Sample beer from over a dozen local breweries on Saturday and Sunday at Deer Valley Resort. If beer isn't really your style, there will also be live music, family-friendly activities and outdoor dining. Event organizers say the festival was created to celebrate local breweries and their products and everyone is invited to the fun on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. TICKETS REQUIRED!

UTAH COUNTY

Shoot with the Sheriff

This event will benefit the Utah County Sheriff's Honorary Colonels and their many programs as attendees will participate in a 50 Bird Event. Awards will be given in three categories and prizes include a Traeger Grill, TV and more! Registration includes targets and lunch. Happening Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Spanish Fork Gun Club.

Springville Art Festival

Art art ART! With booths, demos, performances, a community art project, chalk the walk and more, this event is for all art lovers in your life. Plus, there will be plenty of food to settle your appetite while you look through all the colorful displays. The event is happening on Friday from 6-9 p.m. with a movie at night and then it resumes again Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Timpanogos Nation Cultural Festival

Yard games, performances, a FREE dreamcatcher craft for kids, fry bread and more will celebrate the long history and ancestry of the Shoshone people, who originally lived along the Wasatch as the Timpanogos Nation. The fun is happening on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at University Place Orem.

Dark Skies Star Party

Sky education is the theme of this event at Timpanogos Cave National Monument on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. Guests will be able to look at constellations, use telescopes and just take in the overall splendor. Free event for everyone!

Garden of Quilts

You won't find vegetables growing in this garden at Thanksgiving Point. Hundreds of beautiful quilts will be on display from now through Saturday night and classes will teach even beginner quilters how to create beautiful masterpieces. Tickets required!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Founders' Weekend

Celebrate Founders' Weekend at Utah Tech University from Friday through Sunday! The event celebrates the day the St. George Stake Academy opened its doors for the first time. There will be a scavenger hunt, special collections showcase, encampment mall campout, ribbon cutting and more!

WEBER COUNTY

Harvest Moon celebration

