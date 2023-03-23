Festival of color, reptile expo, cherry blossom festival and MORE happening this weekend

The work week is over (almost) and it's time to get out and have some fun in Utah this weekend! Here's a list of what's going on across the state.

IRON COUNTY

Parowan Swap Meet

Buy and sell your stuff at this "ultimate experience" in Parowan on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You know what they say about one man's trash...find your newest favorite treasure at the Iron County Fair Grounds this weekend! Food, clothing, toys, furniture and more!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

SLCPD Gun Buy Back



The Salt Lake City Police Department and Salt Lake City Police Foundation are hosting a gun buy-back program on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. People who turn in their weapons will get a $50 gift card for firearms and a $100 gift card for assault-style weapons. One gift card per person, while supplies last. Make sure guns are unloaded and secure for transport before turning them in.

Easter Concert



Listen to Easter songs from the Lux Choral Society and thoughts from faith leaders as many prepare to celebrate Easter in a few weeks. Happening on Sunday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Assembly Hall on Temple Square.

Gallivan Garden Party



Learn about gardening, trees, flowers, vegetables and more at the Gallivan Garden Party on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Booths and presentations will all be part of the free event.

Reptilian Nation Expo



Reptile lovers - this one is for you. At the Mountain America Expo Center on Saturday and Sunday, you can see venomous snakes, reptiles, spiders and all sorts of creepy crawly things!Vendors and breeders will be giving live demonstrations, and you'll also be able to purchase food and supplies.

Vintage Toy Buying Show



Head to the Fairfield Inn in Midvale on Saturday to check out some popular childhood and collectible toys! Hot Wheels, GI Joe, Barbie, superheroes, and more will be showcased at the event.

Birds in the Lab!



Learn how to identify common birds in your community, observe birds up close, learn about raptors and conservation efforts on Saturday at noon at the Natural History Museum of Utah. Museum admission required.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Drop in for a craft project, anime classic and treat at the West Valley City library branch on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.'

Mini Herb Gardens

Learn about basic botany, water conservation and gardening benefits while planting seeds in small containers at the Sandy Library branch on Saturday from 4 to 5:50 p.m.

Seed Party

Plant seeds with Wasatch Community Gardens and learn how to sign up for a local garden box at the West Valley City library branch on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Preventing Bird Window Collisions

At the Hunter Library on Saturday, the Great Salt Lake Audubon will present information on how to create a yard and home to protect birds from colliding with windows. Happening from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Spanish Fork Festival of Colors



It's an event that many people look forward to throughout the entire year. The festival of colors is happening in Spanish Fork this weekend! Attendees enjoy music, dancing and of course, an explosion of colored powder. The festival celebrates holi, which announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. Happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple!

WASATCH COUNTY

Wasatch Mountain Dark Sky Celebration

Celebrate dark skies in the park with stargazing, hands-on activities, treats and more! Happening on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m., this will be an event fit for the whole family at Wasatch Mountain State Park. Registration required!

Wasatch Community Self-Reliance and Emergency Preparedness Fair

Be prepared for any emergency with classes and booths aimed to get you ready. Topics include beekeeping, caring for infants during a disaster, fire safety, first aid, gun safety, medication management and more. Happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wasatch High School. FREE!!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Egg-stravaganza



"Spring into Easter" at Staheli Family Farm with a Easter scavenger hunt and old-fashioned games. There will also be baby animals, candy blasts, food and a scavenger hunt. Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Library movie matinee



At the St. George library on Saturday from 2-4 p.m., enjoy "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" with other movie fans. Free and for all ages!

FREE Gardening 101



Learn tips and tricks for gardening in southern Utah including what to plant, when to plant, when to prune, when to harvest and more! Bring a chair or blanket as this event will be outside at the Sandia Greenhouse.

WEBER COUNTY

Spring Beer Festival



Sip from delicious brews and taste local bites on Saturday inside Ogden Union Station from 4 to 8 p.m. Live music and fun for attendees over 21-years-old. Tickets required!

Make a Spring Hiking Stick

