Fiery crash involving two big rigs closes stretch of I-80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah —

A fiery crash has closed a stretch of I-80 in Tooele County.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday, one semi was westbound at mile marker 41 when another semi rear-ended it, according to UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden.

A Tooele County semi crash with injuries has Westbound I-80 traffic closed at milepost 41. Traffic is being diverted off the off-ramp at 41 then right back on the on-ramp. Crews estimate several hours for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/xbKURb03SZ — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) August 26, 2022

The big rigs got hooked together, came to a stop on the right shoulder, and caught fire.

The rear semi was pretty much burned completely and its driver was critically injured and airlifted from the scene.

The driver of the front semi was able to unhook the cab and pull away, but about half of the trailer was burned. That driver was not injured.

One truck was hauling wheat and the other car parts.

It happened near the offramp, and traffic is being diverted off of exit 41 then right back on the freeway.

Westbound lanes of I-80 are expected to remain closed until midday as the crash is investigated and cleaned up.