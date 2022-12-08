Find a four-legged gift this weekend--for free

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for a new four-legged addition to the family? Best Friends Animal Society in Sugarhouse will make it happen for free in time for the holidays.

From Friday, December 9 through Sunday, December 11 all dog and cat adoptions will have their fees waived, thanks to Embrace Pet Insurance.

In addition to the fee waiver, pets up for adoption are ready to be taken home immediately, as all are spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and chipped.

Go here for a preview of the pets looking for a forever home, or stop by daily at Best Friends, located at 2005 South 1100 East in Salt Lake City from noon—6:00 p.m.