Find an Easter egg hunt near you happening this weekend:

It was a rough start to the week with more snow and cold but the sun is out and it finally feels a little more like spring! Check out a weekend event while the weather is nice!

CACHE COUNTY

Logan Downtown Easter Walk

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, take a stroll downtown and stop in to different local shops and businesses for Easter treats and specials to celebrate the Easter and springtime seasons. Look for an "Easter Walk" poster in the window to find participating locations!

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful Youth Council Bunny Hop

Games, face painting, coloring pages and treats on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bountiful Town Square. Egg hunt for children ages 12-years-old and younger will begin at 9:05 with eggs hidden all around the square.

Kaysville Easter Egg Hunt

Be at the Barnes Park Softball Fields at 9 a.m. to participate in Easter fun with an egg hunt!

North Salt Lake Easter Egg Dash

Kids will gather eggs filled with candy, toy and prize tickets on Saturday at Hatch Park at 9 a.m. Bring your own basket and get ready to dash for fun!

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Easter Egg Hunt

At Swanny City Park on Saturday, kids between the ages of one and eight can gather Easter eggs hidden throughout the park and enjoy goodies and prizes inside. The FREE community event kicks off at 10 a.m.!

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Egg Hunt

25,000 eggs, 120 prizes baskets, and 8 bicycles are up for grabs for Iron County kids at this egg hunt happening on Saturday at Cedar City Main Street Park at 9 a.m. Be there on time for a chance to win some goodies!

JUAB COUNTY

Easter Eggstravaganza

Grab your basket and hop over to the Young Living Lavender Farm and Distillery in Mona on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some springtime fun! Easter egg hunts are held every hour as well as pony rides, wagon rides, paddle boats a rock-climbing wall, petting zoo, bounce house, carnival games, live jousting and more will be at this family-friendly event! Tickets required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Pickleball Tournament



It's a sport that has taken Utah by storm and the Red Rock Open is being hosted in St. George on Friday and Saturday! Watch the world's best pickleball players compete with the stunning red rocks of Utah serving as a backdrop. Tickets start at $25 and are required!

St. George Art Festival



On Friday and Saturday in Town Square, join artists and vendors to celebrate the many artists who call St. George home. The day will start with an "art attack" run and then attendees can enjoy thousands of original works of art, entertainment on two stages, a children's area and food that the whole family will love.

Utah Tech Egg Hunt



Golden egg hunt, free egg hunt for kids and plenty of other activities will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. on April 7 at the university’s North Encampment Mall. With food music and games, it'll be a fun time for the whole family. While the kid's egg hunt is free, the Golden egg hunt for people ages 16 and older costs $15 to participate in and will have prizes "bigger and better than ever."

Ivins Easter Egg Scramble



After the Hog and Jog 5k at unity park on Saturday, hop over to the baseball/soccer field for an egg hunt for kids! Happening at 9 a.m. and participants should bring their own baskets.

Hurricane Easter Egg Hunt



Bring a basket and get ready to win some prizes at this egg hunt put on by Hurricane City Recreation at Three Falls Fields on Saturday from 9-10:15 a.m. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. sharp!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Skim or Splash



A sure sign spring is on the way - the annual super pond championship! Competitors race down on skis and attempt to skim across a pond without (or with if you're feeling daring) sinking in! Participants will be judged on splash size, skim distance and of course best costume. Happening Saturday at 12:30 p.m., registration required!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Draper Spring Egg Hunt



Delicious treats and colored eggs await those participating in this spring egg hunt on Saturday at Galena Hills Park at 10 a.m. Be there on time to be part of the fun!

South Jordan Spring Spectacular



Performers, a baby animal petting zoo, live music and a candy scramble! All happening at the South Jordan Softball Fields on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Riverton Bunny Hop



In this event for families, make your way around Riverton City Park and collect candy and prizes! There will also be other Easter fun and the Easter Bunny will stop by for a quick photo with the kids or kids-at-heart. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m.!

West Valley City Easter Celebrations



West Valley City truly has an event for anybody in your family with things taking place on Friday night AND Saturday morning/afternoon. Friday night there will be a teen and adult Easter egg flashlight hunt and Saturday morning there's an egg hunt for kids, breakfast with the Easter bunny, and an Easter plunge into the pool! It'll be a packed weekend with tons of fun for everyone.

West Jordan Easter Egg Hunt



At this FREE egg hunt, kids can bring their baskets and search for eggs filled with treats as well as have the chance to find a shiny GOLDEN egg which can be redeemed for a prize! Be at the Utah Youth Soccer Complex at 9 a.m. SHARP for the fun!

Cottonwood Heights Easter Egg Hunt



A balloon artist, food trucks, Easter bunny and of course an egg hunt will be at Butler Park on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. sharp!

Highland City Easter Egg Hunt



Not only will attendees get to hunt for eggs, there will also be cookie decorating at this community event! Don't be late to Heritage Park at 10 a.m. for the egg hunt and then stick around for cookie decorating after!

SEVIER COUNTY

Fremont Indian State Park and Museum Spring Festival

Enjoy the outdoors and also get in a festive mood yard games, egg dyeing and an egg hunt on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The egg hunt will start at 1 p.m. and kids up to ages 12-years-old are welcome to participate.

UTAH COUNTY

Easter Eggstreme

At Thanksgiving Point, enjoy an egg hunt, Easter bunny and springtime activities like bounce houses, tractor rides and more on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are required!

Payson Easter Egg Hunt

Bring your basket to Hillman Fields in Payson for kids to gather eggs filled with goodies and treats! Kids will be separated by age at this free community event. Be there at 10 a.m.!

Vineyard Bunny Hop Egg Drop

On Saturday at Vineyard Grove Park, kids can bring their baskets and fill up on Easter goodies. Be at the park at 9 a.m. because the event is only scheduled to last about five minutes!

Easter Extravaganza at University Place

While there will be no egg hunt at this event, attendees can enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides, train rides, a visit from the Easter Bunny and other spring activities at the university Place mall on Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

Santaquin's Great Egg Hunt

Join the Easter Bunny at this FREE event with big prizes on Saturday at the Santaquin Baseball fields. Kids will be sorted into groups and then the hunt is on! Be ready for fun at 9 a.m.

Alpine City Easter Egg Hunt

At 10 a.m. the Alpine City Youth Council is helping to host an egg hunt for kids in the city at Creekside Park. It'll be a blast for everyone!

WEBER COUNTY

First Friday Art Stroll

