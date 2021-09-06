Find COVID long-haul treatment centers in Utah

Recovery from COVID-19 is challenging for patients and doctors alike.
The lingering battle for COVID ‘long haulers’ is very real and post COVID Care Centers [PCCC] are now popping up across the country to address the issues.
Find your nearest PCCC in Utah below:
Ogden
Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital
5825 Harrison Blvd., South Ogden, Utah 84403
Acute COVID-19 Recovery
Providing care for post-COVID patients needing short-term 24hr care through:
- Rehabilitation nursing care
- Respiratory care
- Speech, memory and cognitive therapy
- Physical therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Neuropsychology
- Pain management
- Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy
Phone: 801-475-5254
Rehabilitation and Therapy
Providing outpatient care for long COVID patients needing extended rehabilitation recovery through:
- Speech, memory and cognitive therapy
- Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy
- Physical therapy to help with balance, mobility, strengthening
- Occupational therapy to help perform daily activities, including guided community outings and home evaluations
- Respiratory Therapy consults
- Nutritional consults
- Pain management
Phone: 801-475-2102
Provo
Utah Valley Specialty Hospital306 West River Bend Lane, Provo, Utah 84604
Acute COVID-19 Recovery
Providing care for post-COVID patients needing long-term 24hr care management through:
- Nursing Care
- Respiratory Care
- Daily Physician Management
- Speech, memory and cognitive therapy
- Physical therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Pain management
- Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy
- Ventilator weaning
Phone: 801-226-8880
Salt Lake City
The University of Utah Health Post-COVID Care Clinic50 North Medical Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84132
Multidisciplinary Long-Term Recovery
In an effort to provide more comprehensive and coordinated care for COVID-19 patients who continue to endure lingering effects of the disease, University of Utah Health has opened a post-COVID-19 care clinic. The clinic, which began accepting appointments on June 1st, 2021, will offer medical services to self-described COVID-19 “Long Haulers” in the Mountain West who have one or more symptoms that have persisted for weeks or months after initial infection. The Clinic aims to address common long-hauler symptoms including:
- Fatigue
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Joint pain
- Chest pain
- Memory, concentration, or sleep problems
- Muscle pain or headache
- Fast or pounding heartbeat
- Loss of smell or taste
- Depression or anxiety
- Fever
- Dizziness when standing
- Worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities
Coordinating through a single provider will help specialists concentrate on what they can specifically do for a patient as part of an overall care plan. The clinic will also conduct research on the long-term effects of COVID-19 in hopes that it will lead to better treatments.
To make an appointment: Call 801-213-0884.
Contact Physician: Jeanette P. Brown, MD
Get much more information and the latest updated list, here.