Find COVID long-haul treatment centers in Utah

Recovery from COVID-19 is challenging for patients and doctors alike.

The lingering battle for COVID ‘long haulers’ is very real and post COVID Care Centers [PCCC] are now popping up across the country to address the issues.

Find your nearest PCCC in Utah below:

Ogden

Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital

5825 Harrison Blvd., South Ogden, Utah 84403

Acute COVID-19 Recovery

Providing care for post-COVID patients needing short-term 24hr care through:

Rehabilitation nursing care

Respiratory care

Speech, memory and cognitive therapy

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Neuropsychology

Pain management

Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy

Phone: 801-475-5254

Rehabilitation and Therapy

Providing outpatient care for long COVID patients needing extended rehabilitation recovery through:





Speech, memory and cognitive therapy

Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy

Physical therapy to help with balance, mobility, strengthening

Occupational therapy to help perform daily activities, including guided community outings and home evaluations

Respiratory Therapy consults

Nutritional consults

Pain management

Phone: 801-475-2102

Provo

Utah Valley Specialty Hospital306 West River Bend Lane, Provo, Utah 84604

Acute COVID-19 Recovery

Providing care for post-COVID patients needing long-term 24hr care management through:

Nursing Care

Respiratory Care

Daily Physician Management

Speech, memory and cognitive therapy

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Pain management

Dysphagia management/Swallowing therapy

Ventilator weaning

Phone: 801-226-8880

Salt Lake City

The University of Utah Health Post-COVID Care Clinic50 North Medical Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84132

Multidisciplinary Long-Term Recovery

In an effort to provide more comprehensive and coordinated care for COVID-19 patients who continue to endure lingering effects of the disease, University of Utah Health has opened a post-COVID-19 care clinic. The clinic, which began accepting appointments on June 1st, 2021, will offer medical services to self-described COVID-19 “Long Haulers” in the Mountain West who have one or more symptoms that have persisted for weeks or months after initial infection. The Clinic aims to address common long-hauler symptoms including:

Fatigue Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Cough Joint pain Chest pain Memory, concentration, or sleep problems Muscle pain or headache Fast or pounding heartbeat Loss of smell or taste Depression or anxiety Fever Dizziness when standing Worsened symptoms after physical or mental activities

Coordinating through a single provider will help specialists concentrate on what they can specifically do for a patient as part of an overall care plan. The clinic will also conduct research on the long-term effects of COVID-19 in hopes that it will lead to better treatments.

To make an appointment: Call 801-213-0884.

Contact Physician: Jeanette P. Brown, MD

Get much more information and the latest updated list, here.

