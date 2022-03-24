'Find My iPhone' app helps lead to recovery of stolen car

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — After his car was stolen in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, a man tracked his vehicle using the "Find my iPhone" app and alerted police of its location.

The man from Fruit Heights, reported his 2018 Toyota Corolla had been stolen from a gas station in Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning. In the man's vehicle was his cell phone.

Using the "Find My iPhone" app, the man discovered his vehicle was in Jeremy Ranch and the man alerted Summit County officers.

A deputy went to the area to search for the car and located it in a church parking lot. The suspect, 33-year-old Andrew Philip Taylor, sped away from officers, initiating a police pursuit.

As Taylor was driving, a truck was backing out of their residence and blocking the road. Taylor swerved around the truck but lost control and crashed the stolen Corolla into a tree.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

After he crashed, Taylor began to run away on foot through several residential yards. Eventually, deputies caught up with him and used a Taser in order to take him into custody.

Officials report that Taylor was booked into jail on, "multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, and three warrants, two of which are No Bail."

Taylor now faces a variety of charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, evading and failure to stop at command of police.