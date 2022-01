This weekend was the annual Fire and Ice Winter Festival in Ely, Nevada. It combines ice bowling, art sculptures, bonfires, live music, and historic train rides.

This year's event is dedicated to the restoration completion of Locomotive 81.

FOX 13 photojournalist Rick Bork gives us a look at the festivities in the video above.

For more fun events and information at Nevada Northern Railway Museum, visit their website or Facebook page.