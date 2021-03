SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that started in an abandoned building late Monday night.

It happened at a building near 400 S 200 W.

"The main priority, actually, was to make sure the building to the north—there's a fine arts studio in there—and the main thing that we're doing is trying to keep fire out of that building and water out of that building," said Battalion Chief Ryan Mellor, Salt Lake City Fire Department.