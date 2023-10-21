Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire breaks out at beloved Salt Lake City bar

A group of firefighters stand on the roof of the bar, smoke billowing out from inside. One man kneels on the left side of the image, manning a hose that has been fed into the building. Over on the right side of the building, a firefighter holds a chainsaw used to cut into the roof.
Salt Lake City Police
A group of firefighters stand on the roof of the bar, smoke billowing out from inside. One man kneels on the left side of the image, manning a hose that has been fed into the building. Over on the right side of the building, a firefighter holds a chainsaw used to cut into the roof.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 13:45:32-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews battled a fire that broke out at the beloved Garage on Beck late Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire, crews arrived on scene shortly after 10:00 am. Salt Lake City Police worked to block traffic on North Beck Street as they worked.

The cause and extent of the damage currently remain unknown, but SLCPD advises the public to avoid the area and give the crews space to work.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere