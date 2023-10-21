Fire breaks out at beloved Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews battled a fire that broke out at the beloved Garage on Beck late Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Salt Lake City Fire, crews arrived on scene shortly after 10:00 am. Salt Lake City Police worked to block traffic on North Beck Street as they worked.

The cause and extent of the damage currently remain unknown, but SLCPD advises the public to avoid the area and give the crews space to work.

The damage to the Garage on Beck is unknown.



SLCFD investigators are on scene. They will work to determine the source and cause of the fire.



The @slcfire PIO will have more information.



Please give crews enough space to work and avoid the area. #SLC #SLCFD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/v0d7acuE39 — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) October 21, 2023

