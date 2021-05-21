Fire burns house and car in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — Fire damaged a newer home in Riverton overnight.

Crews from Unified Fire Authority were dispatched to the area of 1800 West and Bamberger Drive around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

A car in the garage was torched after its gas tank caught fire.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

“At this point, the fire is contained,” said UFA public information officer Patrick Costin. “There are still just a few hot spots.”

Investigators are trying to determine how and where in the home the fire started.

