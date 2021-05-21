Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire burns house and car in Riverton

items.[0].videoTitle
Fire damages a Riverton home.
Posted at 7:08 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 09:08:18-04

RIVERTON, Utah — Fire damaged a newer home in Riverton overnight.

Crews from Unified Fire Authority were dispatched to the area of 1800 West and Bamberger Drive around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

A car in the garage was torched after its gas tank caught fire.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

“At this point, the fire is contained,” said UFA public information officer Patrick Costin. “There are still just a few hot spots.”

Investigators are trying to determine how and where in the home the fire started.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere