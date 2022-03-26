Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews knock down two-alarm fire in Salt Lake City

An image of Salt Lake City Fire crews responding to the fire, a firefighter mans the controls on the engine, pumping water to crews battling the blaze on the roof. Image provided by Salt Lake City Fire.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 12:52:39-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City fire crews put out a fire that broke out at a sign making business in the area 1900 South 900 West early Saturday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire officials, fire crews responded on scene before 3:00 a.m., finding heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Flames could be seen coming out of a roof vent, prompting them to pump water to the roof and down the vent in order to make it easier to access the building.

From there, they were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading to any adjacent buildings.

No one was injured in the fire, as the business was not open for business. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere