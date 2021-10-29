Fire crews respond to 3-alarm fire in historic Salt Lake City building

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire personnel responded to a 3-alarm fire Thursday at a historic Salt Lake City building that they believe started in the kitchen of a bar.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m., they were dispatched to 155 W. 200 S. on a report of a fire in the kitchen of "Lake Effect" which is a bar and restaurant in the building.

Salt Lake city fire Department

The fire was quickly upgraded from 2-alarm to a 3-alarm assignment and 200 S. was closed so fire operations were not impacted by people in the area.

Fire officials reported that the fire was within the walls of the building.

It is unknown how the fire was started and exactly what kind of damage the fire caused.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 13 and follow fox13now.com for updates.