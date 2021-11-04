Fire crews respond to industrial fire at pet treat facility in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Heavy smoke and flames filled the sky in Spanish Fork Wednesday night after a fire broke out in a pet treat facility.

Crews were dispatched to 185 East 1600 North at 6:47 p.m. on a report that heavy smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the building.

The address is that of one of the facilities for "Mountain Country Foods." According to the company website, they offer pet treat manufacturing, packaging and distribution services. The exact location houses a "Soft Treat Facility."

Four employees were in the facility at the time of the fire but were able to exit the building. They were checked out by medical personnel and released at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Spanish Fork Police Department

Investigators report that the fire was contained to a 40,000 square foot building that houses a large oven.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to have started from some type of mechanical malfunction from the oven or conveyer belt," a press release from the Spanish Fork Police Department states.

Crews from Spanish Fork, Payson, Salem, Mapleton and Provo Departments all assisted in containing the fire.

An estimate on how much damage was caused due to the blaze was not made immediately available.

