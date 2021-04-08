Fire Danger: National Weather Service issues red flag warning, wind advisory for parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk in fire danger in parts of the state Thursday.

A red flag warning will take effect in Carbon, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield and Wayne counties from noon until 9 p.m.

According to NWS, a red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. Fuels are particularly dry in eastern parts of the state, a hazardous weather outlook from NWS says.

A wind advisory will effect in northwestern Utah, including the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, from 5 p.m. until midnight. The NWS Salt Lake City office reports winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts of 45 mph or greater, will sweep in behind a cold front and a storm to the north.

NWS Salt Lake City offers the following fire prevention tips:

Keep vehicles off dry grass or brush

Sparks from lawnmowers and power equipment can start wildfires

Make sure campfires are completely out

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check and obey all fire restrictions

Target shooting can create sparks that fly

