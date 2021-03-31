Fire destroys Kaysville home that just sold for seven figures

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The flames are out, but an investigation is underway into a massive house fire in Kaysville.

The fire was still smoldering around noon Wednesday, but the site has been secured and the fire marshal has started an investigation.

It started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night and the home appears to be a total loss.

When Kaysville fire crews arrived, they realized they had their hands full and quickly called a second alarm.

“It takes a lot of people to do one of these,” said Chief Paul Erickson with the Kaysville Fire Department.

Surrounding agencies including North and South Davis Metro, Farmington and Layton fire departments all responded.

It took more than two dozen firefighters more than two hours just to get the flames under control.

The people who live in the home were not there. They apparently just sold the property and are staying at a nearby motel.

Chief Erickson says a large structure presents a lot of challenges, especially when the flames spread so quickly.

“But as soon as we got on scene, three out of the four sides were completely in flames so it’s pretty much defensive at that point,” Erickson said. “And just trying to see if there’s anybody in there, because you just don’t know at the time until you hear from neighbors that; ‘Hey, they went somewhere or they’re not home today’ or whatever the case is.”

One of the neighbors who called 911 says she knows her neighbors well and says they just sold the property, reportedly for seven figures.

On top of all that, this same family went through another fire here nearly four years ago and completely rebuilt their home after that blaze.

So far, investigators say they don’t have a clear idea what caused the fire.

