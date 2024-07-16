Fire restrictions heightened at Antelope Island State Park

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Just a couple of weeks after the majority of Utah was placed under fire restrictions, officials are elevating the rules at Antelope Island State Park even further.

Beginning Tuesday, the popular state park will be under Stage Two fire restrictions.

Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands put the new restrictions in place as Utah experiences scorching hot temperatures, gusty winds and overall dry conditions.

The Stage Two restrictions mean campfires, barbecues and stoves are completely banned, even in designated campgrounds.

Additionally, all the Stage 1 restrictions are still enforced, including a ban on fireworks, tracer ammo, exploding targets, plus no cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

To learn more about Stage 1 restrictions that are in place across the majority of Utah, click here

Smoking must be done in an enclosed vehicle and ATVs, chainsaws and motorcycles must have a spark arrestor.