Fire restrictions to be issued for southwestern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Natural Resources will enact Stage 1 fire restrictions for southwestern Utah, effective next week.

The restrictions are being imposed on Washington, Iron, Kane, Garfield and Beaver counties on May 26 in advance of what is expected to be a rough wildfire season.

Stage 1 restrictions include:



No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds, picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private home sites where running water is present.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

No fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.

No cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

No operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

Fire officials have warned of the possibility of Stage 2 restrictions in parts of the state, which prohibit any kind of fire. On Thursday, FOX 13 reported that Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands was having discussions about the possibility of an all-out fireworks ban because of the extreme drought and fire conditions in Utah right now.

Governor Spencer Cox has warned this could be one of the worst years for wildfires, with the ongoing state of emergency for drought.

Read the Stage 1 restrictions order here: