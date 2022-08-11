Fire restrictions to be lifted in multiple Utah counties amid strong monsoon season

SALT LAKE CITY — A number of Utah counties and Capitol Reef National Park will have lifted fire restrictions Thursday night as Utah sees a strong monsoon season across the state.

Officials at The Utah Department of Natural Resources issued a rescindment of fire restriction orders in Sanpete, Juab, Millard, Sevier, Wayne and Piute counties.

Those areas were only under stage one restrictions, which limits open fires and smoking on public lands.

The order explains that improved weather conditions have reduced fire danger in general throughout the state.

The lifted restrictions do not impact private lands in town or city limits, only public land.

Fire restrictions are still in place on all federal lands in Northern Utah.

Restrictions expire at midnight Thursday.