Fire burning in Zion National Park grows to over 100 acres

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A fire sparked within Zion National Park on Wednesday afternoon has grown to more than 100 acres and crews are working to contain the blaze.

The "Crater Hill Fire" was ignited in a southwestern area of the park and officials believe lightning caused the fire.

FOX 13 News

A photo shows smoke rising from the ground in the area.

Zion National Park

As of Thursday morning, the fire had grown to about 136 acres in size.

There is no containment on the fire yet and multiple agencies, as well as air resources, are working to extinguish the blaze.

