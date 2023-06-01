Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire burning in Zion National Park grows to over 100 acres

Fxf2gBraIAEPzVN.jpg
Zion National Park
Fxf2gBraIAEPzVN.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 11:13:51-04

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A fire sparked within Zion National Park on Wednesday afternoon has grown to more than 100 acres and crews are working to contain the blaze.

The "Crater Hill Fire" was ignited in a southwestern area of the park and officials believe lightning caused the fire.

crater hill fire.PNG

A photo shows smoke rising from the ground in the area.

Fxf2gBraIAEPzVN.jpg

As of Thursday morning, the fire had grown to about 136 acres in size.

There is no containment on the fire yet and multiple agencies, as well as air resources, are working to extinguish the blaze.

Stay with FOX 13 and fox13now.com for the latest developments on this story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere