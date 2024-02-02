Fired Salt Lake City police officer takes stand in his own assault trial

OGDEN, Utah — A judge is set to decide whether a former Salt Lake City police office intentionally crushed someone with his car in Ogden. If found guilty, Thomas Caygle could face years in prison for aggravated assault.

On Thursday, Caygle, along with his doctor, testified and explained why he had anxiety medication in his system. He said he was in the middle of a panic attack, not drinking, and there was nothing intentional about the crash.

Prosecutors claim the incident started with a fender bender, but turned into a second crash when Caygle and the victim decided to move their cars. At the time, Caygle was an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, though he was off-duty.

After the incident, Caygle was fired.

At first, the victim said he thought Caygle was drunk because he was slurring his words. But Caygle says he had chewing tobacco in his mouth.

When asked if any alcohol was found in Caygle's system, a forensic technician testified no and that he couldn't specify from one drug test whether that person was absolutely impaired.

However, blood tests did show Caygle had Xanax in his system, which his doctor said he prescribed for panic attacks



By the time officers arrived on the scene, Caygle had failed his field sobriety test and was arrested.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to believe the second crash was on purpose and that Caygle was angry and retaliated after the victim called 911. They say his explanation of the vehicle’s transmission getting stuck does not make sense.

A car expert testified that it is not possible for a transmission to make a mistake and go into neutral rather than reverse.

Although the trial was supposed to conclude Thursday, it has taken longer than expected and both sides will back Friday to finish. There is no jury, instead, a judge will make a ruling on whether Caygle is guilty.