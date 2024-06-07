Watch Now
Firefighter injured after West Valley City strip mall catches fire

FOX 13 News
Firefighter hospitalized after West Valley City strip mall catches fire
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jun 06, 2024

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Multiple agencies are responding to a strip mall catching fire in West Valley City after a firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is not known.

Crews responded to reports of an El Pollo Royo unit attached to a strip mall near the Harbor Freight on 4000 West in West Valley City at 6 p.m.

While fighting the fire from the roof, the structure began to sag. At one point a firefighter was injured and transported in good condition.

