Firefighter injured after West Valley City strip mall catches fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Multiple agencies are responding to a strip mall catching fire in West Valley City after a firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is not known.

Crews responded to reports of an El Pollo Royo unit attached to a strip mall near the Harbor Freight on 4000 West in West Valley City at 6 p.m.

While fighting the fire from the roof, the structure began to sag. At one point a firefighter was injured and transported in good condition.

One of the responding firefighters was injured and transported to the hospital, their condition is not known at this time.

