Firefighter injured battling Salt Lake City brush fire

Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 09, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A firefighter was injured Friday while battling a small grass fire on a hill near the Utah State Capitol.

According to a social media post from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the firefighter slipped and fell at the site of the fire on 1000 North Victory Road.

A Life Flight helicopter was brought to the scene to extract the injured firefighter from the hill. No additional information was given on the condition of the firefighter.

The one acre fire was 90% contained as of 12:30 p.m.

