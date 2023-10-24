Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Orem bank

OREM, Utah — Nearly two dozen firefighters in Utah County are battling a 2-alarm fire at an Orem bank.

The fire sparked at a U.S. Bank located at 1220 S. State Street Tuesday morning.

Provo officials confirmed to FOX 13 News that their crews are assisting in fighting the blaze and more than 20 firefighters are on scene.

Video from FOX 13 News viewer Jeff Whiting shows a plume of smoke billowing into the sky with a roar of sirens rushing to the area.

