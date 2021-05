SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters put out a blaze at a business in an industrial area of Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the roof area of Textile Care Services, at 2295 Custer Rd.

A Salt Lake City Fire Department representative told FOX 13 the fire started because flammable materials had been placed too close to some vents on the building's roof.

Textile Care Services provides laundry services for local healthcare providers.

No one was injured in the blaze.