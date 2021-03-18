Firefighters extinguish small fire at abandoned Millcreek home

MILLCREEK, Utah — Firefighters with Unified Fire Authority and other local fire agencies responded to a small fire at an abandoned Millcreek home Thursday morning.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 near 1350 E 3300 S. UFA officials said preliminary information indicates the house is abandoned.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported the fire forced Unified Police to close the eastbound lanes of 3300 S in the area.

Firefighters with the South Salt Lake Fire Department and workers from Dominion Energy and Rocky Mountain Power assisted UFA in securing the fire scene.

No one was injured.