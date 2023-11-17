Firefighters help South Jordan woman and finish Christmas light decorations

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A community is thankful for crews who helped a woman who fell from a ladder while hanging lights and helped bring holiday cheer by finishing her Christmas home decorations.

South Jordan neighbor Anji Babu Paritala lives across the street from where South Jordan Fire Department crews responded to reports of a fall injury.

“Not only doing their job -- whatever, wherever they can help, helping their community," said Paritala.

Neighbors tell FOX 13 News a woman fell off a ladder. Fire fighters took care of her, and she was transported to the hospital. and then they decided to do something extra to help.

According to South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner, responding crews noticed the injury occurred while a section of the house was being adorned with Christmas lights.

"They identified that to do good work, to be able to help the community and this homeowner, and quite frankly was intended to prevent future injury,” said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner.

Even in an unfortunate situation like this, people are looking for the light.

“When I saw that all four were working on fixing those lights, I personally felt so happy,” said Paritala. “I want to say thanks to the firefighters. Even though it’s a small thing, they took the time, and helped them to put their lights and all."

A picture of the firefighters working on the lights is making the rounds on social media, with so many South Jordan residents proud of their firefighters.

“We’re fortunate to have a great career where we have an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives, large and small,” said Deputy Chief Lessner.

The South Jordan fire department added that they do see an increased number of calls of people falling during this time of the year and advise anyone who may feel concerned about decorating their homes to reach out to a professional instead of trying themselves.